Overwatch gets permanent price cut, meaning you can get it for less than £20

Overwatch, Blizzard’s competitive hero shooter, has received a permanent price cut, cutting the price of the base game in half, in a move that could make the two year old first person shooter (FPS) attractive to new players.

Overwatch’s Standard Edition has been slashed down to half price, meaning you can currently buy the game for £16.99 as its permanent price. The Legendary Edition of the game, which comes with a bunch of cosmetics for the game and some rewards for the other games in Blizzard’s roster, is now available for just £34.99.

It’s a good time for a price cut. The game has now been out in the wild for over two years and the playerbase of the title is shrinking somewhat as players move on to newer and shinier shooters, while hardened fans have been criticising the game for the speed at which new content is appearing.

This is a natural part of game development, so the fact that Overwatch isn’t as huge a priority as it might have been in the small window after launch isn’t surprising from an industry point of view, but has left players who invested in the title in a big way somewhat disappointed.

In addition, the esports scene that Blizzard are hoping to capture is largely centred on free to play games, and Blizzard aren’t the only people reacting to the shift. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive went free-to-play in December 2018.

Many online games as a service have made the move to can the entry fee completely and monetise instead with cosmetic loot boxes, a skinner box-esque system where you can spend money to get random cosmetic items, hoping that this time you’ll finally get a shiny set of purple gloves, or perhaps that outfit that lets Mei wear a firefighter’s outfit.

Overwatch does this too, in addition to its upfront cost, but this price cut has at least made that price cheaper than ever before.

