Overwatch could be coming to Nintendo Switch, according to this retailer listing

A retailer listing for an officially licensed Overwatch case for Nintendo Switch has players thinking that Blizzard’s shooter could be coming to the hybrid console.

The accessory emerged on Amazon (via Wario64) and has since been removed, hinting that it might’ve been a premature appearance from Blizzard and Nintendo.

Now unavailable to view, the case is described as “officially licensed by Nintendo and Blizzard Entertainment” meaning it’s as legitimate as can be in regards to representing the franchise.

However, Overwatch is currently unavailable on Nintendo Switch and there’s been no word of an announcement, so perhaps it’s a sign of things to come at BlizzCon 2019? Given that titles such as Fortnite and Paladins are on Switch already, Blizzard’s hero shooter would feel right at home.

If a reveal is to be made regarding this listing, we imagine it will be a flagship announcement at BlizzCon 2019 this November. The annual convention celebrates all things Blizzard Entertainment and is a hotbed for surprise reveals regarding the company’s franchises.

Overwatch will be in the spotlight once again with new heroes, maps, animated shorts and perhaps this rumoured Switch port as a cherry-on-top. We certainly wouldn’t say no to playing as Tracer on the move.

Blizzard continues to add new heroes, maps and major gameplay changes to Overwatch, with some players worrying that the meta is shifting in a strange direction with heroes possessing a few too many shields.

Earning 9/10 from your truly, my updated review of Overwatch praised its deep yet accessible mechanics, huge roster of heroes and welcome approach to diversity:

‘Overwatch remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch.’

