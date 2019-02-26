Baptiste revealed as the next hero coming to Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the latest character set to debut in hero shooter Overwatch, and it’s one fans have been waiting for.

Teased a handful of times throughout last week, Baptiste has finally been unveiled as a playable hero, and he falls into the popular support class.

Jean-Baptiste Augustin grew up in Haiti as an orphan amidst the Omnic Wars, a crucial event in the Overwatch universe.

He emerged as a hardened combat medic who would go onto join, and leave, Talon Company. This shows he’s got a good side, and we’re keen to explore it.

Blizzard has yet to confirm a release date for Baptiste, although given how Overwatch normally works, we expect him to be in the testing phase on PC within a week or two.

All heroes, maps and major updates for Overwatch are made available for free, although you can earn cosmetics by levelling up or purchasing lootboxes with real currency.

Overwatch is a brilliant shooter, even if the usual array of seasonal events have grown stale in recent months. Here’s a glimpse at our updated review:

‘It remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch.

Like World of Warcraft, Starcraft and Diablo before it, Blizzard has crafted something that will undoubtedly be around for years to come.’

