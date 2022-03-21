 large image

Overwatch 2 beta will open this week for PC gamers

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Blizzard has revealed plans to start Overwatch 2 closed testing beta in April for PC gamers.

The beta test for Overwatch 2 will start on 26 April, with Blizzard already attempting to allow users to sign up for the experience, even though the registration page crashed on the same day it launched due to the heavy amount of traffic.

Any players of the first Overwatch can still sign up for the PVP beta of Overwatch 2, though it’s important to note that you’re not guaranteed a spot in the beta, and it will only be available for PC users at the beginning.

Blizzard has stated that players will be picked on the basis of their region and the specs of their PC, with the invites all being sent out via email. The Overwatch 2 beta apparently has recommended specs of an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 series CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 graphics card.

Overwatch 2 was originally announced in 2019 at BlizzCon, and has since been in a state of limbo since Microsoft revealed that it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard, also calling into question whether PlayStation will still have access to big titles like Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot.

From what we know now, PlayStation 5 users don’t need to worry, as Overwatch and other Blizzard titles will remain on Sony’s platform for the foreseeable future at least.

However, since 2019 we haven’t heard all too much about the progression of Overwatch 2, but since the beta test date has now been revealed, as well as the start of the fifth season of Overwatch in May, it’s likely that we will be hearing about the new release very soon.

Anyone who applied and doesn’t get picked should keep an eye on Trusted Reviews, as we will be keeping you in the loop on all the latest Blizzard announcements.

