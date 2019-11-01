Overwatch 2 officially announced at BlizzCon 2019 with emotional trailer

Blizzard has delighted gamers by confirming Overwatch 2 is on the way. The sequel to the much-loved hero shooter was confirmed at the opening ceremony of the Blizzcon 2019 festivities.

The new title includes a new and highly repayable co-op mode and there’ll be new heroes at launch, Blizzard says. There’ll also be new maps in locations all around the world, including Toronto.

There’s also a story-focused mission alongside the returning multiplayer mode, while the cutscenes showcased on Friday seem to suggest there’ll be a much more developed story this time around.

In a bonus for owners of the original game, all of the new Overwatch 2 heroes and maps are coming to the original, meaning that those opting to stick with the first instalment won’t be left behind.

The multiplayer environment is also shared meaning that gamers on both titles will be able to go to battle during the same sessions. Blizzard put a lot of work into expanding the experience since the first game launched three years ago, so it’s good to see that will continue with the sequel.

Blizzard said that expanded co-op mode will feature four players taking on computer controlled characters. There’s also a new Push mode for PVP, and the developer also announced that characters each have their own level and progression system.

All of the original 31 heroes are coming back and Blizzard is promising each of them will have a more refined look. One of the new heroes is called Soujourn, who is the first black female hero in the series.

To commemorate the launch, Blizzard has released a cinematic and gameplay trailer for the game, which you can see below. Be warned, the cinematic trailer might get you a little emotional if you’re a long time fan of the game. It already got our games writer accusing people of chopping onions.

The Zero Hour trailer shows original heroes Mei, Winston and Tracer land in Paris, which has been taken over by the Null Sector – an extremist group. There’s an air of Avengers: Endgame in here as all of the Overwatch team – plus some new heroes – assemble to take on a behemoth omnic.

And here’s that gameplay trailer…

The all-online multiplayer shooter first launched in 2016 and just recently arrived on the Nintendo Switch, although the console’s limited hardware made for a less satisfying visual experience.

There’s no word yet on the release dates or launch formats, but we’ll keep you posted.

