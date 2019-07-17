Drive stylish, safe and save over £100 on Pure’s Highway 600 in-car Bluetooth handsfree kit

Prime Day 2019 may be over but that doesn’t mean the deals have to end. For instance, check out this impressive 62% saving on Pure’s top-end Highway 600 in-car handsfree kit via eBay.

Buy: Pure Highway 600 in-car DAB radio and Bluetooth handsfree kit £64.95 (save 62%)

Whether you’re looking for an easy way to upgrade your in-car audio setup without having to fork out for a whole new head unit or you just want some neatly integrated handsfree functionality for taking calls safely on the go, the Highway 600 is a great fit and can be yours for over £100 off while stocks last.

The wireless control unit can easily and cleanly attach to your vent or dash setup and boasts handsfree functionality with your phone over Bluetooth, as well as offering support for music streaming and tightly-integrated Spotify control to boot.

The included DAB radio feature comes with 20 pre-tuned stations and the promise of seamless reception, while the dedicated ‘Go’ button grants you instant song recognition for anything currently playing, as well as the ability to automatically add it to a Spotify playlist with a single press.

With its Google Assistant and Siri integration, you can also use the Pure Highway 600 to set reminders, check upcoming weather, place calls and more – all by using voice alone. The company’s Pure Go app also unlocks additional functionality and makes keeping everything up to date easy and seamless.

All that’s needed to keep it powered are two AAA batteries and there are no wires to worry about between the control unit and the included antenna. Don’t let this offer drive by, as it’ll be gone before you know it.

