Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Xbox One X with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Fifa 19, Call of Duty: WW2 and a 2-month Now TV Voucher

For many gamers (myself included) the Xbox One X has been a desirable piece of tech that’s just over the horizon, promising an amazing experience but remaining out of our grasp due to a lofty price point. It seems as though the time for a price drop has finally come, as you can get several Xbox One X bundles for just a fraction of their original price. Take the bundle below for instance, you can nab the console with a copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Fifa 19, Call of Duty: WW2 and a two-month Now TV voucher for just £429.99. That’s a saving of over £100 to be had.

2. Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)

If you do decide to treat yourself to a brand new Xbox One X, then surely you’d want to put the console through its paces? The eagerly anticipated Forza Horizon 4 has a dedicated “performance” mode designed specifically with the Xbox One X in mind. In this mode, players will be treated to a 4K display running at a smooth 60fps, giving way to one of the best looking racing games of the year. If all that sounds to your fancy, then you’ll be happy to know that AO has Forza at the cheapest price around.

3. PNY USB 3.0 Flash Drive 128GB

Just when you thought you’d had enough storage deals, I’ve managed to find yet another stonker – this time on a 128GB flash drive. 7dayshop has dropped the price of this PNY USB 3.0 flash drive by a whopping 68% to just £15.99. What a steal.

4. Hive Active Thermostat (with installation)

Anyone who’s made the jump to a Hive Active Thermostat will know that it’s an investment that pays off in the long-run. Paying more attention to your central heating can give you a better idea of how to save money and warm your home more efficiently. For today only, Amazon has slashed the price of the Hive thermostat (with installation) by £89.01, a great saving that simply can’t be missed.