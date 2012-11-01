OUYA console gets Android Jelly Bean

The Kickstarter-funded OUYA Android console will be shipping with Android Jelly Bean, it’s been revealed.

While the post on the OUYA website was titled ‘The big hardware update (and more),’ that ‘more’ actually concerned some major software news. Rather than shipping with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, as was initially announced, the console will be shipping with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

“We’re making the jump from the old version, Ice Cream Sandwich, to ensure that we’re running on the most up-to-date software available,” said OUYA founder Julie Uhrman.

As for that hardware news, Uhrman revealed that the OUYA console has entered the development phase, and posted this image of device’s printed circuit board (PCB). Isn’t it tiny?

The OUYA console is now in the engineering verification testing phase, which will put the hardware (including its controller) through its paces with the OUYA software.

OUYA is on track to launch in March 2013. It will provide customers with an affordable console (it’ll cost just $99) that plays Android games – or subtly modified variations thereof. Part of that modification will involve making the games work on the OUYA’s dedicated hardware controller, as well as being capable of outputting to a 1080p TV screen.

The aforementioned controller will sport a standard array of console buttons, but will also feature a single-touch trackpad.

All OUYA games will be free to download, though you can expect in-app payment models to be implemented in most cases. The OUYA will run on a quad-core Tegra 3 CPU, which makes it will be very similar in power to a number of Android devices, including the HTC One X and the Google Nexus 7.

Indeed, in a note to OUYA developers, the team revealed “if you’re on a kamikaze mission to ship the first ever game for OUYA and can’t wait to receive your dev unit to begin testing your game’s (or games’) performance, just pick up any Tegra 3 Android tablet… That’ll give you an accurate representation as to how your game will perform on an OUYA.”

