Outlast 2 gameplay trailers are absolutely terrifying

Outlast 2’s first gameplay trailers have been released and they’re as scary as you’d hope and expect.

Red Barrel’s sequel to 2013’s terror was playable at this year’s PAX East, and if the footage below is anything to go by, we’ll be experiencing incredible horror through the lens of a camera with the worst battery life known to man.

The first Outlast was available at launch with the PlayStation 4, and eventually came to the PlayStation Plus program, meaning any subscribers were able to witness the terror at no extra cost.

Players take control of an investigative journalist in the first game, investigating the goings on at an asylum. I’ll admit I was too terrified to see how events unfolded, and pretty sure I won’t be able to survive the sequel, which looks to have a definite Texas Chainsaw Massacre/Husk vibe about it.

Take a look at the two clips below, if you’re brave enough:

Outlast 2 doesn’t have an official release date as yet. Perhaps we’ll find out more at this year’s E3.