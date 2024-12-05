Oura’s new Symptom Radar knows you’re getting sick before you feel it

The popular range of Our smart rings will begin informing wearers of signs they’re getting sick.

After a period in testing within Oura Labs, Oura has rolled out the Symptom Radar feature for the Oura Ring 3 and the brand new Oura Ring 4.

The wearable pioneer said it’ll use biomarkers to identify early indicators of impending sickness, enabling users to take steps not to overdo it and potentially worsen matters.

Users might see minor or major signs of strain indicated within the Oura app, accompanied by a message explaining “your biometrics are showing signs of something straining your body. Pay attention to how you’re feeling today and give yourself time to rest if needed.”

That Symptom Radar screen may be accompanied by indicators of what’s going on with your biometrics. Perhaps a slightly elevated rested heart rate or body temperature. It might be a more subtle indication that provides insight despite most biometrics sitting within their usual range. That could be found within the respiratory rate, heart rate variability, inactive time, or one of the 40+ biometrics Oura keeps tabs on around the clock.

“A deviation in a combination of these metrics over time may indicate that you should focus on rest in the upcoming days, which improves your immune system responses and allows your body to recover from strain,” Oura says.

Users will be invited to place the Oura Ring into Rest Mode, that’ll prevent the app badgering you to push towards activity goals, or get off your butt to stretch your legs, when you’re feeling under the weather.

“This can help you focus on getting the restorative rest that your body needs to fight off illness and boost your immune system, rather than achieving a step count or caloric burn goal,” Oura says in a blog post today. “Symptom Radar will continue to monitor your metrics even with Rest Mode activated.”

Oura has built a business from its incredible and innovative health-focused insights within a discreet and stylish package. It seems well-placed to withstand competitors, including Samsung and a rumoured incursion from Apple in the future.