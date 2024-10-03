Oura Ring 4 packs a sleek design and better sensitivity

Oura has announced the Oura Ring 4, with a sleeker look, superior health tracking, and a higher starting price.

The follow up to what we called “The best smart ring around” back in late 2022 sports a neater, slimmer design that goes all in on titanium, with inner sensors that are now recessed for greater comfort. It’s now available in an expanded twelve sizes and six colours (Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Stealth), too.

There’s more to the new Oura Ring than a fresh design, though. Health tracking accuracy has taken a step forward thanks to its new Smart Sensing technology, which pairs an algorithm with “research-grade sensors”. There are now 18 of the latter compared to eight in the Oura Ring 3, and they’re said to “respond to each member’s unique finger physiology”.

By automatically adapting to find the best signal path, the Oura Ring 4 should ensure a constant stream of accurate health data whatever you’re doing. In testing, Oura reckons that it found the Ring 4 to produce a 120 percent improvement in signal quality for SpO2 readings, a 7 percent decrease in heart rate gaps throughout the day, and a 31 percent decrease at night.

Oura is promising up to eight days of battery life from its fourth gen ring, which is a day longer than the official figures from both the Oura Ring 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

The Oura App is also receiving a massive overhaul for all Oura Ring users, with the company promising a more streamlined way to examine your daily and long-term health metrics. This includes a new Today tab that surfaces contextual information depending on the time of day, as well as your unique biometrics and health goals.

The Oura Ring 4 is available to pre-order today, with availability set for October 15. It’s priced at £349, which represents a £50 hike over the previous model. That’s still £50 cheaper than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Ring, though.