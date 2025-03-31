Oura goes all-in on AI with the launch of the Oura Advisor
In a trend that’s set to completely overhaul the health and fitness industry as we know it, Oura is the latest smart gadget manufacturer to add AI-powered health features to its smart ring companion app, and it’s dubbed the Oura Advisor.
If you’re a long-time Oura Ring user, you’ve probably already heard – or possibly even used – the Advisor feature, having been available in the Oura Labs section of the app for the past few months.
In fact, Oura claims that 60% of those who trialled the feature during its beta period claimed that the AI helped them understand metrics or areas of fitness they didn’t fully understand before.
And that’s kind of the point of using AI like this: making data, especially more niche readings like Sp02 and HRV that the average Joe may not have heard of before, more accessible and understandable.
According to Oura, the AI Advisor should act as your personal health coach. It uses raw health monitoring data combined with sleep, readiness or activity trend charts to answer any questions you might have in a more accessible, non-technical way.
And, like ChatGPT, the advisor will remember inputs and previous interactions to provide more personalised results the next time around, be that remembering your focus on a particular metric or long-term goals that you want to achieve.
Using that data, it can create personalised action plans centered around your goals and based on your own health and fitness data, as well as provide materials to help you learn more about health and wellbeing generally. And, if you’re just curious, you can have a back-and-forth chat with the AI agent to discuss anything health and fitness related.
The best part? It’s available for all Oura users right now – just make sure your app is up to date!
Trusted Take: What we think
It’s a great idea that should resonate well with health-focused Oura users, especially those not too familiar with the more advanced data and metrics that the Oura ring, especially the latest Oura Ring 4, captures.
However, if it sounds familiar, it should; wearable competitor Whoop has offered something similar for quite some time. Dubbed the Whoop Coach, it’s powered by ChatGPT and works in a similar way to the Oura Advisor. It uses your historical health data to provide you with insights into your health and fitness and personalised exercise suggestions to hit your daily strain goals.
And, like with the Oura Advisor, you can also have a back-and-forth discussion with Whoop Coach about your metrics, what they mean and suggestions on how to improve metrics you’re not happy with.
Still, it’s a great addition to Oura’s already strong roster of features and functionality, and somewhat helps justify that controversial monthly subscription on top of the £349/$349 price you pay for Oura’s latest wearable.