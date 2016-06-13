Oculus Rift gets powerful (and cheaper) rival – Meet Razer’s HDK 2

Razer has announced a brand new headset as part of its Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR) initiative, and it’s cheaper than the Oculus Rift.

The Hacker Development Kit 2 (HDK 2) costs $399, and starts shipping in July. That’s down on both the Oculus Rift ($599) and the HTC Vive ($799). It’s an improvement over the last version, shipping with a new low-persistence OLED screen with a 2,160 x 1,200 pixel resolution – that’s about 441 pixels per inch. It’s also got a 110-degree field of view, supports a 90fps frame rate, and requires tethering to a computer.

Other nifty features include a 100Hz IR camera that tracks the users position in a space (like the Rift, but not as advanced as Vive’s room-space), and individual eye focusing. However, the HDK 2 doesn’t have built-in audio, unlike the Rift. The headset runs on an open-source platform, and supports games designed for SteamVR. OSVR also announced a $5 million developer fund to improve the roster of content available for headset users.

OSVR says that the HDK 2 will be available for purchase from the beginning of July, but you’ll still be able to buy the older HDK 1.4 for $299.

