Original Google Pixel phones could be obsolete, despite Android 10 boost

The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets may have reached the end of their mortal coil, judging by the latest Android security update issued by Google.

Google has just dropped the November 2019 security update and the first generation Pixel handsets (2016) are conspicuous by their absence in the list of functional patches.

While there are a number of updates pertaining to the Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 series handsets, there’s no mention of the OG devices (via Droid-Life).

This is in-line with Google’s vow that support would be ending for the three-year-old Pixel devices with the October 2019 security update. The company also ended telephone and online support for the device last month.

Google promises at least two years of support for the latest updates and three years of security updates before confining Android devices to history.

However, ending support now would be somewhat strange considering the original Pixel phones just received the Android 10 update, despite being launched on Nougat back in 2016 and receiving Oreo and Pie in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

While the security updates aren’t essential to the running of the phone, they are considered critical in patching security vulnerabilities and eliminating bugs from the operating system. So it would be surprising if Google bestowed Android 10 on these devices without also offering the requisite security updates.

We’re awaiting confirmation from Google that support for original Pixel handsets is indeed ending and will update this article when word from the company is forthcoming.

However, if you’ve been using the phone for three years now, it might be time to start thinking about treating yourself to an upgrade sooner rather than later. Many may be considering the Pixel 3a handset as a viable update thanks to the much more agreeable price tag, compared with the brand new Pixel 4, which costs £629 minimum.

