Original Chromecast heads to the Google graveyard after ten years.

Google has announced has ended support for the original Google Chromecast dongle almost a decade after it launched.

The affordable HDMI dongle was a revelation in terms of casting content from a mobile device or laptop to a television set wirelessly.

It has since spawned several other versions, while manufacturers also began to built the Google Cast technology directly into their devices.

However, the original Apple AirPlay rival, first released in 2013, has reached the end of life, with Google warning owners they may notice performance issues as time goes on. That means apps might not work as expected or you might see some bugs that’ll no longer be fixed.

However, perhaps more prevalently, there’ll be no more security updates moving forward. For that reason alone, you may want to upgrade.

In a support document posted by Google (via 9to5Google), the company says: “Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

The original model brought HD support, including an Ultra model, which had 4K, and another designed for audio and shaped like a vinyl record.

The go-to model these days is the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV, which added a dedicated remote control for the first time and a more traditional smart TV UI with apps available from the Play Store.

It still had the capacity to accept casts from compatible mobile sources, but no longer required a separate device to view content on the TV.