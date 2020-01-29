Ori and the Will of the Wisps goes gold ahead of March release

Microsoft and Moon Studios has announced that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has finally gone gold after several years of development, wrapping up ahead of its March 2020 release.

Acting as a sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, which itself was both commercially and critically acclaimed, Will of the Wisps is yet another ambitious platforming adventure set in a gorgeous world.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “going gold” in the gaming landscape, it essentially means the project is finished and it’s ready to go into full retail production ahead of its planned March 11, 2020 release date.

This means the coming weeks and months will be spent on patching up the game and working on minor fixes to ensure it’s as polished as possible before falling into the hands of players. The last game was silky smooth to an obscene degree, so we’re hoping for something similar here.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be launching across Xbox One and Windows 10 as part of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning active subscribers can play it on launch without paying a penny. In addition, buying it digitally on either platform means you’ll then own it on both.

Earning 4/5 in our review back when it released, Ori and the Blind Forest remains one of Microsoft’s strongest titles in recent years thanks to its complicated yet challenging mechanics and beautiful use of visuals.

“Ori and the Blind Forest is a beautiful, inventive take on the classic Metroidvania game style, with gorgeous hand-painted graphics and some great game mechanics,” reads our verdict. However, we did find issue with a somewhat uneven difficulty level which can prove a little cumbersome at times.

From everything we’ve seen from Will of the Wisps, it’s shaping up to be a fairly spectacular successor. With the recent delays of Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, its March release date now gives it a time to shine.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…