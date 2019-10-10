Orbitsound announces ONE P70W V2 Airsound wireless speaker

Orbitsound has introduced the ONE P70W V2 wireless speaker/soundbar, which uses the same technology seen in its £12k Air D1 speaker, but at a much more affordable price.

British audio brand Orbitsound has updated its ONE P70W speaker/soundbar combo in the ONE P70W V2. Aside from a different splash of paint, the V2 looks very similar to the original, but beneath the surface lies Orbitsound’s unique Airsound technology and advanced transconductance amplification.

It’s the same tech that Orbitsound unveiled in its £12,000 Air D1 one-box speaker earlier in 2019, though the ONE P70W V2 will be available for a lot less – at £399.

The addition of the Airsound/transconductance amplification means that, according to Orbitsound, you’ll be able to hear the same tonal and spatial presentation from wherever you sit in the room without having to find that sweet spot. With the transconductance amplification, the ONE P70W V2’s speakers are monitored by the amplifier to decrease signal distortions for a clearer, more precise sound.

The ONE P70W V2 can also function as a soundbar for your TV with an optical connection included (but no HDMI ports). A 3.5mm AUX port is available for connecting portable music players or headphones, and you can wirelessly connect to the speaker via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Download the Orbitsound app and Spotify Connect and Apple Music can be accessed within it, as well as Tunein Radio.

Use of the app also opens up multi-room possibilities, with the ability to control the speaker along with other Orbitsound products. At 5.1kg, the ONE P70W V2 also features wall-mounting support for fixing it to a wall.

Available in three finishes (white, black or bamboo), the Orbitsound ONE P70W V2 is available to buy now from the John Lewis website for £399.

