The new Netgear Orbi wifi system is cheaper, smaller and looks great

Netgear has released a new version of its popular Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system, refining the design while simultaneously cutting the cost.

The new Orbi Dual Band Mesh Wifi System comprises one router, accompanied by one or more satellites. It’s suited to medium-to-large sized homes and features ‘Netgear Armor’ cyber-security.

Netgear said, in a press release: “The new compact and modern design will blend subtly with a home’s décor inconspicuously sitting on a shelf, counter or entertainment centre. The setup is made easy and completed in minutes through the Orbi app from your Android or iOS mobile device, which also enables management of the home WiFi. Orbi works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabling voice management of frequently used functions like enabling guest WiFi.”

Comparing the look of the small, boxy router with some of its predecessors is night and day. The old Orbi router was large in comparison and looked, if anything, a little bit like a toilet brush holder. The new one has a compact, appealing design.

When it comes to price, the new system will launch in the US at $229.99. That includes the Orbi 1.2 Gbps router and two satellites to connect with the router and beam your signal around the house.

Comparably, the original Orbi system launched at $399.99. In 2017 buyers could get hold of a mid-sized Orbi unit and a wall-plug unit for $249.99. So prices have come down for Orbi’s wifi solution.

The Orbi Dual Band Mesh Wifi System is also far cheaper than the Netgear’s other new solution, the Orbi Wifi 6 Mesh Network, which comes in at a staggering $699.99.

It’s worth noting though, that with lower prices come lower speeds. They don’t have Wifi 6 capabilities and, according to Netgear, they have a max speed of 400Mbps, with a 2.4GHz band.

David Henry Senior VP of Connected Home Products at Netgear, said:

“Netgear is expanding our Orbi lineup because we believe that everyone deserves the best WiFi experience… With the introduction of this new dual band Orbi offering, we are making the Orbi technology more accessible for a broader audience by addressing the WiFi needs of every household.

“The hallmark of any Orbi system is the elimination of dead spots and the new kit continues to deliver on this expectation of ensuring coverage from end to end within your home.”

