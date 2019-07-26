Orange is the New Black: How to Stream the Final Season Online

After six years of twists, turns and turmoil, the hugely successful Netflix series, Orange is the New Black, has come to an end. If you want to be among the first to stream Orange is the New Black season seven, then keep reading as we’ve got everything you need to know.

Back when Netflix was just starting to take hold as the go-to service for streaming TV and films, the platform only had a small handful of original shows to its name. Alongside House of Cards and Hemlock Grove, Orange is the New Black is now closing its gates.

Season six of Orange is the New Black left us with an abundance of questions, including whether we will see Piper Chapman again in the final season. Teasers show she will indeed make an appearance as she attempts to adjust to life on the other side of the bars.

Of course, we’ll also see the rest of the inmates still trapped in confinement including Alex Vause, Suzanne Warren and Nicky Nichols. Unless there’s a huge prison breakout, it’s unlikely every character is going to get the perfect happy ending, but we’re at least hoping they get all the resolutions their characters deserve.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Hotspot Shield One of the best overall VPN's on the market, Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming, browsing and security. Pay for one year now and save 77%. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%.

When will Orange is the New Black Season 7 be on Netflix?

Good news, the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black dropped on the 26th of July, with all 13 episodes available to binge watch right now.

How to Stream Orange is the New Black Season 7

Delivered straight to Netflix, as a Netflix Original show produced by the top-dog streaming service, it goes without saying that Orange is the New Black will be available no matter where you are in the world, as long as you have a Netflix account.

With a nifty smartphone app, you can watch on just about any device, whether you sneak in an episode or two on the tube, or wait until you’re in the comfort of your own home to pull up on your Smart TV. Their iconic orange jumpsuits are waiting for you.

Related: Best VPN

Arriving in the height of summer, you may run into some issues as the peak time for going abroad. With each account tied to a territory, Netflix won’t allow you to access the UK content when your location says otherwise. However, it’s definitely worth trying out a VPN, rejigging your location so it seems like you’re back home even when you’re not. Check out our best VPN guide to find out exactly how it works.

Alternatively, if you’re about to jet off and are extra organised, you can always download the new episodes of Orange is the New Black to your smartphone or tablet and have them ready and waiting for you as your poolside watch.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More