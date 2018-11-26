Oral-B electric toothbrush gets glistening £175 Cyber Monday price slash

This year’s Cyber Monday UK deals rush is on and we’ve just spotted an incredible bargain on Amazon where you can save £175 on the high-end Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 electric toothbrush.

For today only, the Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 is down to just £55 – a huge discount of over 75% on its RRP. We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon.

If you don’t already own one, electric toothbrushes really are an indispensable bit of kit these days, and Oral-B makes some of the very best, coming highly recommended by dentists.

You can also bag the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 for just £45 – a 55% discount on its £100 RRP and £55 off. It features two dedicated brushing modes – one for your daily clean, and one for specialised gum care – and boasts up to 100% improved plaque removal. And at just £35, it’s practically in stocking filler territory.

Top 1000 Amazon review erRobinJ for one was impressed by the Pro 3 3000, writing that, “I’ve reviewed Braun/Oral-B toothbrushes here before. Having tried several other models, I always come back to them. For me, they do a better job of cleaning teeth than any of the others and my dentist agrees.”

You’ll need to act fast to save, though, as Amazon’s Black Friday Deals of the Day are only valid for the a limited time, so bag a bargain while you still can.

