Sparkling Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is Black Friday’s unsung hero

The 2018 Black Friday deals rush is on and we’ve just spotted a cracking bargain on Amazon where you can save £65 on a top-notch Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush.
If you don’t already own one, electric toothbrushes really are an indispensable bit of kit these days, and Oral-B makes some of the very best, coming highly recommended by dentists.
Right now, the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 is currently available for the rock bottom price of just £35 – a 65% discount on its £100 RRP. We’ve price checked this deal, too, and can confirm this the cheapest it’s ever been available on Amazon, making it a bonafide Black Friday banger.
Save £65 on an Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush – Black Friday deal of the day
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads
This Oral-B electric toothbrush normally costs £100, but you can bag one for the Black Friday bargain price of just £35 today – a saving of £65.
It features two dedicated brushing modes – one for your daily clean, and one for specialised gum care – and boasts up to 100% improved plaque removal. And at just £35, it’s practically in stocking filler territory.
