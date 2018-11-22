Sparkling Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is Black Friday’s unsung hero

The 2018 Black Friday deals rush is on and we’ve just spotted a cracking bargain on Amazon where you can save £65 on a top-notch Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush.

If you don’t already own one, electric toothbrushes really are an indispensable bit of kit these days, and Oral-B makes some of the very best, coming highly recommended by dentists.

Right now, the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 is currently available for the rock bottom price of just £35 – a 65% discount on its £100 RRP. We’ve price checked this deal, too, and can confirm this the cheapest it’s ever been available on Amazon, making it a bonafide Black Friday banger.

It features two dedicated brushing modes – one for your daily clean, and one for specialised gum care – and boasts up to 100% improved plaque removal. And at just £35, it’s practically in stocking filler territory.

