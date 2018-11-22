Trending:

Sparkling Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is Black Friday’s unsung hero

The 2018 Black Friday deals rush is on and we’ve just spotted a cracking  bargain on Amazon where you can save £65 on a top-notch Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush.

If you don’t already own one, electric toothbrushes really are an indispensable bit of kit these days, and Oral-B makes some of the very best, coming highly recommended by dentists.

Right now, the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 is currently available for the rock bottom price of just £35 –  a 65% discount on its £100 RRP. We’ve price checked this deal, too, and can confirm this the cheapest it’s ever been available on Amazon, making it a bonafide Black Friday banger.

Save £65 on an Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush – Black Friday deal of the day

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads

This Oral-B electric toothbrush normally costs £100, but you can bag one for the Black Friday bargain price of just £35 today – a saving of £65.

Amazon

|

Save £65

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £65

|

Amazon

It features two dedicated brushing modes – one for your daily clean, and one for specialised gum care – and boasts up to 100% improved plaque removal. And at just £35, it’s practically in stocking filler territory.

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our best Amazon Black Friday roundup, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more.

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player

The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)

A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.

Very

|

Save £30

|

Now £249

View Deal

Now £249

|

Save £30

|

Very

Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)

The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£70 upfront

|

£23/month

View Deal

£23/month

|

£70 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)

An insane saving on the excellent iPhone X SIM-free. Use Buy Now, Pay Later to get this saving. Ends soon.

Very

|

Save £200

|

Now £799

View Deal

Now £799

|

Save £200

|

Very

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.