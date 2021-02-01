Optoma’s UHD35 and UHD38 4K projectors aim for blisteringly fast gaming performance

Optoma has unveiled two new 4K projectors in the UHD35 and UHD38, and they’re aiming to offer gamers super-fast gaming.

While premium TVs have been hogging the limelight when it comes to the next-gen gaming consoles, it looks as if projectors are angling to get in on the action too. Optoma’s latest UHD35 (£999) and UHD38 (£1099) projectors look to continue on from the foundations laid down by the UHD30 model, featuring 4K HDR support, over 3000 lumens of brightness and support for 240Hz refresh rates.

The gaming performance is the headline feature for both efforts. With Enhanced Gaming Mode switched on, they can produce an input lag of 4.2ms at 1080p/240Hz. At 1080/120Hz latency drops to 8.9ms: 1080/60Hz is 16.7ms and at 4K/60Hz it stays at 16.7ms. At its most optimum, these projectors should deliver some rapid latency and smooth inputs for games.

Breaking down the rest of the features and specs, these new Optoma projectors feature Texas Instruments’ latest DLP technology, and are rated as certified true 4K UHD projectors by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with 4 million more pixels than the 4K PRO-UHD specified projectors.

Both projectors can produce an image of up to 300-inches, and feature compatibility with HDR10 and HLG formats. With the UHD35 rated at 3600 lumens and the UHD38 at 4000 lumens of brightness, as well as carrying support for the REC.709 and DCI-P3 colour standards, they aim to produce colourful and vivid images in bright room settings.

Other features include horizontal and vertical keystone and 4-corner correction. The lamp can last for up to 15,000 hours with minimal maintenance when using the Dynamic Black Mode. Connectivity covers 2x HDMI 2.0, VGA in, audio in, audio out, S/PDIF and USB-A. There’s also support 3D for anyone still into that format, and a built-in 10W speaker for audio.

Kishan Mistry, Senior Product Manager at Optoma said: “The new and brighter UHD35 and UHD38 4K UHD projectors are the perfect solution for dedicated gamers who are after a big screen gaming experience. They deliver detailed, life-like images and richer colours along with higher refresh and frame rates – perfect for a competitive gaming advantage.”

The Optoma UHD35 and UHD38 are available for £999 and £1099 respectively.