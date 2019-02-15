Optoma’s HD29H HDR gaming projector aims for ultra low latency

The HD29H from Optoma is a Full-HD DLP projector that also boasts HDR

Like a seasoned Call of Duty veteran, Optoma’s HD29H projector has gaming enthusiasts in its iron sights. Every gamer needs the odds in their favour and according to Optoma, this projector offers the lowest lag performance of any it has made.

Kishan Mistry, Product Manager at Optoma said: “With a latency of just 8.4ms and the ability to accept a 1080p 120Hz signal, we developed this compact projector with gamers in mind.” That’s a smoother performance than you’d get from even the best 4K HDR TVs.

While the HD29H is capable of accepting a 4K HDR signal, don’t expect 4K picture quality as resolution tops out at Full HD (1920 x 1080). It does, however, boast high dynamic range (HDR) for brighter colours and better contrast. Lumens output is rated at 3400.

ISF modes have been incorporated, allowing you to save your calibrated day and night settings for the best possible viewing experience.

It weighs 2.5kg, with Optoma claiming it’s small and lightweight enough to take to a friend’s house (via an accompanying carry bag) and use for gaming nights or film marathons. The HD29H also crams in a 10W speaker into its frame if an external sound system is not available. If you do have one, you can plug it in via the audio output.

Other connections include twin HDMI inputs, and you can make it ‘Smart’ by adding an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Google Chromecast device to play games, watch videos and share photos. There’s also a USB power port if you need to hook the streaming sticks up to a power supply. For portable devices there’s a bespoke connection to the projector through the Mobile High-Definition link (MHL).

The Optoma HD29H is available now for £700.

