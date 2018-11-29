Optoma’s 4K UHD51ALVe projector supports Alexa

Optoma’s latest effort in the 4K projector arena is the UHD51ALVe, which also supports Amazon’s Alexa voice control.

Optoma’s UHD51ALVe smart projector is another entry into the brand’s 4K projector line-up. Building on the same foundations as the UHD51A, it’s aimed at film buffs, TV watchers and sports fans.

What’s so smart about the projector? Like the UHD51A before it, the UHD51ALVe features Amazon’s Alexa voice control. With Alexa you’ll be able to adjust the volume, switch inputs, launch content and more with your voice commands. However, Alexa support currently only stretches to US, UK and Germany at launch.

What else can it do? The UHD51ALVe comes equipped with a 4K UHD media player that allows it to play content from a USB stick. It features the brand’s PureMotion frame interpolation technology, which despite the jargony nature of the name, eliminates image judder and motion blur, which should make a smoother experience when watching high speed action such as football matches or action films.

If you thought 3D was no longer a going concern then think again. This model supports native 3D content from almost any 3D source whether it be a 3D Blu-ray player, 3D broadcast or a game console capable of 3D visuals.

The UHD51ALVe is intended to be accessible and easy to use with a vertical lens shift for ‘fuss free positioning’. While we won’t imagine anyone will take it out the house, there is an element of portability to the projector due to is lightweight, compact frame and weight (5Kg), so you can move it around without breaking a sweat. For connections there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, VGA, S/PDIF out, ethernet and USB connections. The projector also has 2 x 5W stereo speakers built in.

Running through the rest of the spec-sheet there’s HDR and HDCP 2.2 compatibility as well as support for the Rec.701 broadcast standard for more accurate colour reproduction. Brightness is rated at 3200 lumens, with a contrast of 500,000:1 and a throw ratio of 1.21 – 1.59:1.

The UHD51ALVe is available now for £1599. You’ll be able to find it on Optoma’s website, Richer Sounds, Amazon et al.

