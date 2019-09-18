Oppo’s new SuperVOOC can fully charge a Galaxy Note 10 sized phone in 30 minutes

Oppo’s finally released its new 65W fast charge tech, claiming it’ll let you fully juice up a Galaxy Note 10 sized phone in half an hour – but how does the system work without overheating?

Officially named the 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charge 2.0, Oppo claims that its new wired charging system can not only fully charge a phone (with a hefty 4000mAh battery) in 30 minutes, and can also charge from 0% to 27% in just five minutes. The new technology employs Gallium Nitride semiconductors, which reduces the size of the adapter as well as shortening the charging time. To guard against the dangers of overheating, there are five safety protection measures included in the adapter, wire, and handset.

The first-ever phone to boast this speedy charging will be the Reno Ace, which also offers speedy wireless charging as well as the gobsmacking 65W wired charge. As you’d expect it’s a fair bit slower, charging a 4000mAh battery in 80 minutes, but this is still impressive compared to other options. GSMArena reports that Oppo identified “several hardware designs, HDVC and a foreign object detection function” as precautions against overheating. It’s compatible with the Qi standard that’s shared in common with most premium phones, including the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the Huawei P30 Pro.

We’ve already been very impressed with Oppo’s charging prowess, so it’s encouraging to see the technology moving forward even further: phones such as the Oppo Reno Z and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom certainly impressed us with the industry-leading fast-charging tech. But some manufacturers still lag behind this example, with the iPhone 11 for example still packing a mere 5W charger as standard (the same wattage found on Apple’s smartphone chargers for over a decade). We’d like to see such powerful fast-charging technology make its way across the industry over the coming years, since the added convenience for consumers is such a persuasive argument.

