Oppo’s first ever smartwatch will take style notes from the Apple Watch

Oppo are set to release a smartwatch soon, joining the likes of Samsung and Huawei. However the wearable’s design will follow Apple’s controversial choice.

Oppo’s Vice-President made some revealing comments about the new device on social media, and shared his opinion that “although the circle looks good in line with tradition, the screen utilization efficiency is indeed lower than that of a rectangular dial.” Regardless of how much more information is visible on the screen, many Apple Watch users are still disappointed by the bulky square shape of the device in comparison to the usual circular watch face we’re all used to.

On top of that, GSM Arena reports that the watch will probably not see the light of day until next year. If Oppo wants to actually compete with the Apple Watch in 2020 rather than just look like it, then it is up against a very impressive device. Not only does the Apple Watch 4 have a gorgeous screen, but it boasts a far greater range of health and fitness features than its Android rivals. Onboard GPS, and the option of LTE mark it out as a premium device, while the ECG even makes it a potential lifesaver. Whether fitness or general functionality is your focus, it’s a great smartwatch.

While it is yet to release a wearable, we have been familiar with Oppo’s range of smartphones since the brand launched in the UK in January 2019. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom boasted a great performance and impressive battery life — but its key selling point is the camera. It has a triple camera comprised of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. The three amigos combine well for excellent detailed photography, even in low light, giving the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro a run for its money. Given Oppo’s tech pedigree, we’re very interested to observe the smartphone brand’s foray into the wearables market.

