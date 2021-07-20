Oppo’s Enco Free2 earbuds and a 45w wireless charger arrive in the UK

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has officially launched its Enco Free2 earbuds and new AirVOOC Wireless charger in the UK.

The £89 Enco Free2 earbuds are of the true wireless variety, as made popular by Apple’s all conquering AirPods. The earbuds include 10mm drivers tuned by Danish Hi-Fi company Dynamo, a IP54 water-resistance rating and offer an impressive 30 hours’ worth of battery life when combined with the charging case.

But most intriguingly for the price is the presence of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which promises to block out up to 42B of outside noise. That’s a feature that tends to push true wireless earphones into the three-figure price zone, so the £89 price is certainly tempting.

We didn’t review the original Oppo Enco Free, but we did rather like the £169 Enco X earbuds when we reviewed them. Our TV and audio editor Kob Monney said that the buds were “confident sounding and energetic”, adding that the noise cancellation is solid, assuming you can get a good fit from the supplied tips. It will be interesting to see how a set of buds that cost close to half as much compares.

Elsewhere, Oppo also launched its AirVOOC Wireless charger, which goes on sale today for £69. It’s a 45W wireless charger, which Oppo says means it’s futureproofed for upcoming devices – because even the company’s flagship Find X3 Pro can only charge wirelessly at 30W speeds. Nonetheless, popping said handset down on the AirVOOC pad results in a phone that goes from zero to 100% in 82 minutes, which isn’t bad at all.

Oppo says the charger can power up devices through cases of up to 2mm in thickness, and states that the charger can intelligently switch to ‘Quiet Mode’ during the night, so it shouldn’t keep you awake.

You can order the devices directly from the Oppo UK site, or via Amazon.