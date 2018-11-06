Having launched in China back in August, the Oppo R17 Pro is set to come to Europe this month with a slightly new name – the Oppo RX17 Pro. Here’s all you need to know about the Oppo RX17 Pro including its release date, specs and price.

Quite what Oppo feels the ‘X’ adds to things is unclear, as the device we’re expecting to see unveiled in Milan later today is identical to the R17 Pro (pictured above) in all but name.

This means we’re looking at a 6.4-inch device that sports a Full HD+ AMOLED display, a teardrop notch design housing a 25-megapixel front ‘selfie cam’, and an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the rear, there’s a tripe-camera setup to try and rival the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro: the RX17 Pro’s configuration comprises a 20-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel auxiliary shooter, and a third ‘3D’ AR camera module.

Quite how well it performs in the real world remains to be seen, but it’s ticking most of the right boxes on paper.

Battery life should also be one of the RX17 Pro’s strong suits, as it features an unusual dual battery setup, with two 1850mAh cells combining for a total of 3700mAh of juice. Oppo claims this system means the RX17 Pro can hit close to 50W of charging power for a 40% boost in just 10 minutes.

Flagship phone fans could well be disappointed by the device’s other main driver, as the RX17 Pro only features a Snapdragon 710 SoC – not the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 we’re more accustomed to seeing in premium Android handsets.

The Oppo RX17 Pro is expected to retail for €550, which is around £480 – though the final UK price will likely be higher due to taxes. That puts it firmly in OnePlus 6T territory, which is stiff competition for a new device to face, especially given the mid-range CPU.

Trusted Reviews is on the ground in Milan at the Oppo launch, so check back soon to see what we made of our hands-on time with the new device.

Would you pay £500 for a Snapdragon 710 handset these days? Let us know @TrustedReviews.