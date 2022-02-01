Oppo reportedly working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival

Oppo is reportedly working on a foldable flip phone to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Back in December, Oppo rolled out the Oppo Find N (pictured) – a foldable phone that directly took on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now the company is said to be readying a rival for Samsung’s other big 2021 foldable phone release.

According to leaker @stufflistings (courtesy of 91mobiles), Oppo is preparing to launch its first clamshell foldable phone. Interestingly, it’s claimed that Oppo will focus on providing “value for money” with a price that undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most accessible foldable phone yet with a three-figure price tag (just about), it was still hardly cheap.

It seems the new Oppo foldable will hit shops in the third quarter of 2022, which suggests it’ll be running slap bang into a direct face-off with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If it proves to be significantly cheaper – and hopefully available outside of China, unlike the Oppo Find N – then Samsung could have something to worry about here.

Especially given that the Oppo Find N took some interesting steps to offer an alternative to its big Samsung-branded rival. This included a strong camera system and an orientation that made landscape viewing more intuitive.

The same report also mentions that Oppo is working on another foldable, likely to be a follow-up to the aforementioned Find N.