Oppo Reno8 series is on its way to Europe

Oppo has announced that its new smartphone series will be launched in Europe before the end of this month.

Oppo has announced that the Reno8 series of premium smartphones will be launched in Europe on August 31, and will apparently boast particularly strong lowlight photography capabilities.

That’s because the new series will feature Oppo’s self-developed imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), MariSiliconX, which is intended to enable ultra-clear photography and videography even in highly challenging lighting conditions.

This NPU has already starred in the manufacturer’s flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, and it can offer 18 TOPS of processing power and 11.6 TOPS per watt of power efficiency, offering 20 times faster 4K AI processing compared to that delivered by the NPU in the Oppo Find X3 Pro without draining the battery life.

This NPU performs real-time 4K AI processing and 20bit HDR fusion in RAW at pixel level, allowing it to create images with an 8db signal-to-noise ratio, and it’s also capable of delivering an 8.6db improvement in signal-to-noise ratio and a 1.7x improvement in texture quality thanks to its RGBW sensor, which allows for the separation and fusion of RGB and White signals.

We described the Oppo Find X5 Pro (which launched earlier this year) as “one of the best phones around” in our four star review, and so we’re hoping for more great things from the brand when its newest smartphone launches; the few flaws we found were the overly glossy rear panel, its relatively poor zoom camera, and its fairly disappointing software, so we hope that these issues may be addressed even at the upper mid-range level with this new device.

In addition to this new line of smartphones, the brand will also launch some other IoT products, including the Oppo Pad Air – its first tablet – during the same event.

The Oppo Reno8 series launch will take place in Paris and goes live on Oppo Europe’s official YouTube channel, starting at 1.30pm BST on August 31.