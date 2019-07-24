Oppo has just announced its wallet-friendly Reno Z is coming to UK, and it’s here packing the same main 48-megapixel camera sensor as the excellent OnePlus 7 Pro.

Oppo’s Reno line has been growing steadily recently and the latest edition is aimed at the lower end of the market. This phone might cost just £299 in the UK, but it has a spec-sheet that looks to seriously impress.

The highlight is the camera, which matches the 48-megapixels you’ll find on far pricier phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro. That main camera is backed up by a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing depth and, hopefully, improving those bokeh snaps. Like pretty much every Android phone worth its salt the Reno Z also packs a wide f/1.7 aperture and dedicated night mode for all that low-light shooting.

Related: Galaxy Note 10

Flip the phone around and there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a dewdrop notch. This isn’t quite as ‘out there’ as the shark-fin style pop-up camera on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom but it still gives a nice overall look. The 6.4-inch AMOLED display – which is a feature rarely seen at this price – stretches nearly edge-to-edge and boasts an FHD+ resolution. There’s even a fingerprint sensor inside the display.

All good so far, and there’s plenty more good stuff to come. Storage sits at a roomy 128GB, there’s 4GB RAM (that’s plenty) and the large 4035mAh battery is compatible with Oppo’s very fast Super VOOC charging. Our only minor concern is the use of a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, rather than something from Qualcomm. We’ll have to get the phone in for review before we can really say how that CPU performs.

You’ll be able to bag the phone in two gradient colours –Jet Black or Aurora Purple – from Carphone Warehouse. The Jet Black edition is also available through EE on a selection of pay monthly price plans.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More