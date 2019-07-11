Oppo Reno Z has some of the best Galaxy S10 features for a low price

Oppo has launched a budget version of its Reno 10x Zoom flagship, and it packs some of the best features of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship.

The new mid-range contender features many premium features including an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a high-resolution AMOLED display – two of the big features of the Galaxy S10. But it is set to retail for just AU$499 (~£280), making it a tempting prospect for bargain hunters. Does it offer enough features to knock the Google Pixel 3a off its perch?

Related: Best Phones

The screen looks to be one of the most impressive areas of the new device. Measuring 6.4 inches across, this AMOLED boasts a high resolution of 1080 x 2340, and supports HDR10. The battery is large, coming in at 4035MAh and compatible with Oppo’s super speedy VOOC fast-charge technology. The processor is a MediaTek P90, a big downgrade from the Snapdragon 855 of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, but it still offers 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage for the base model.

There’s a dual rear camera, comprised of a 48-megapixel main lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Unlike it’s big brother, this device will not offer 10x zoom. The selfie camera boasts an impressive 32-megapixel resolution, and it’s housed in a dewdrop notch.

Related: Best Camera Phones

Another rival to the Oppo Reno Z is Google’s Pixel 3a. So how does that stack up compared to the Pixel 3a? Oppo has its work cut out if they want to compete with the cameras. The Pixel 3a features the same photography hardware as the Pixel 3, and the result is a stunning snapper that puts some flagships to shame. Aside from the camera, the Pixel 3a has a Snapdragon 670 chip, 4GB of RAM, and a 5.6-inch OLED screen.

The Reno Z could give the Pixel 3a a run for its money, but you’ll just have to wait for our full in-depth review to see if the two can really go toe-to-toe. There’s no word yet as to the release date of the Oppo Reno Z in the UK.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More