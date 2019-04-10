The Oppo Reno is official and teases the OnePlus 7’s boldest new feature

Oppo has officially confirmed details of its new flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno, ahead of a global launch event later this month.

The Oppo Reno is available in two models. The Reno proper is a 6.4-inch device with an OLED screen, Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a dual camera set-up, while the Reno 10x Zoom Edition ups the ante with a 6.6-inch display, Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper and (as its name suggests) a 10x optical zoom lens.

Both versions feature a distinctive pop-up selfie camera design to allow for a truly notch-free screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device. Because Oppo is owned by the same parent company as OnePlus, this is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that rumours of the OnePlus 7 sporting a pop-up selfie cam may be accurate.

The Reno duo take over from last year’s Oppo Find X as the firm’s flagships and come available in four colours – gold, black, purple and blue.

Oppo revealed Reno price details along with the handset’s headline specs, but only for China. The regular Reno will cost 2999 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage; 3299 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; and 3599 yuan for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s roughly £345, £375, and £415 before tax.

The more eye-catching Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition starts at 3999 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, rising to 4499 yuan for 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 4799 yuan for 8GB of RAM and 256GB on on-board storage. That works out at around £460, £515, and £545, respectively.

European pricing is expected to be confirm at the Reno’s global launch, which is taking place in Zurich on April 24.

