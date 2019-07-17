Pay next to nothing upfront on this tempting Oppo Reno contract deal

Chinese phone maker Oppo is a relatively new entrant onto the UK scene and this deal from e2Save paired to the company’s debut device, the Oppo Reno, is certainly worth a look.

Buy: Oppo Reno smartphone e2Save contract deal (just £9.99 upfront)

Phone retailer e2Save has made the Oppo Reno the focus of its latest weekly deal and you have a wealth compelling tariffs to pick up this intriguing flagship on.

We’d recommend the lead O2 plan, which grants you 6GB of 4G data alongside unlimited calls and texts over 24 months for £25 a month. The kicker? The 256GB Oppo Reno handset that comes as part of this plan only costs an additional £9.99 upfront.

Amazing Oppo Reno Deal Oppo Reno – 6GB, unlimited minutes and texts on O2 For £25 a month over 24 months, with an upfront cost of (only) £9.99 you can grab a 256GB Oppo Reno. This e2Save deal of the week includes 6GB of 4G data and unlimited calls and texts.

The Reno itself is one of three new flagship phones from the company. It stands out from the crowd thanks to its notchless, near-bezel-free 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen.

Oppo has managed to build a phone that doesn’t require an iPhone-style notch or a Galaxy S10-like hole-punch camera, instead employing what the company calls a ‘pivot-rising camera’ that pops up at an angle to reveal the phone’s rear flash and front-facing sensor.

The Oppo Reno‘s rear dual 48/5-megapixel dual camera setup offers impressive depth capture and unlike most of the other top-tier devices on the market, zero camera bump.

The company’s VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology lets you quickly (and safely) refill the phone’s large 3765mAh battery, while the Snapdragon 855 chipset at its heart guarantees some of the best performance on the market.

Amazing Oppo Reno Deal Oppo Reno – 6GB, unlimited minutes and texts on O2 For £25 a month over 24 months, with an upfront cost of (only) £9.99 you can grab a 256GB Oppo Reno. This e2Save deal of the week includes 6GB of 4G data and unlimited calls and texts.

This deal gives you the option of an Oppo Reno in either Jet Black or Ocean Green.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More