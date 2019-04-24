While it has already been unveiled in a few regions, today marks the official European launch of the Oppo Reno – the latest flagship smartphone from the massive Chinese brand.

Oppo Reno Launch Time: When does the event start?

Oppo is holding its big Reno smartphone launch in the Swiss city of Zurich today and we’ll be there live bringing you all the news, first looks and early impression of everything Oppo announces.

Everything kicks off at 1PM BST (with the actual event starting 30 minutes later), however Oppo hasn’t confirmed how long the event will be.

Oppo Reno Launch Live Stream: Watch the event online

Along with following along on Trusted Reviews you can stream the event through Oppo’s YouTube channel by following this link.

The page currently states the stream begins at 1PM BST and you can set an alert so you’re notified when everything starts happening.

Oppo Reno Launch: What are we expecting?

The Oppo Reno is of course going to be the star here. This will sit as Oppo’s flagship device and it certainly seems like it’ll be worthy of that title.

It’s a powerful Snapdragon 855-toting device with a 6.4-inch display and a 48-megapixel camera. The biggest talking though will likely be the novel ‘shark fin’ style front-facing camera. To give the Reno a big full screen look, the selfie camera and rear flash have both been hidden in a protruding bit that’ll only appear when required.

Oppo will also highlights its 10x zoom tech, which is first announced at MWC 2019.

It looks likely there’ll be multiple entries in the Reno series with different models offering 5G and likely a more mid-range option too. Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for the full breakdown when it all becomes official.

What are you hoping to see from Oppo and the Reno series?