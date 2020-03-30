Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Oppo Reno Ace 2 leak reveals flagship features and 5G support

Peter Phelps |

An official listing of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has popped online, confirming several key specifications, including the chipset, the camera set-up, and the design.

The Oppo Reno Ace2 has been registered on TENAA, China’s official technology certification agency, and the resulting specs have given us a great idea of what to expect from the handset including a top-tier processor and four rear cameras. But don’t expect it to launch here anytime soon, as its predecessor was never officially sold outside China.

For starters, based on the recorded specifications, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 seems to run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity via the X55 modem, and it’s available in two memory variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, or else 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. That quadruple rear camera is comprised of a 48-megapixel main snapper, along with an accompanying 8-megapixel sensor and two smaller 2-megapixel sensors (although the exact function of each is not clear yet). Meanwhile the 16-megapixel selfie camera is found in a cut-out hole in the top left of the screen, which is itself a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. XDA Developers report that it will be available to buy in the foloowing colours blue, black, and purple.

Of of the latest releases from the same brand was the Oppo Find X2 Pro – and we were highly impressed, naming it “one of the best phones around”. The massive the excellent camera and the super sharp punchy screen, in addition to the blistering fast-charging speeds and generous storage capacity, are all strong recommending factors for this handset. We had a few criticisms too, including its steep price and lack of wireless charging, but it’s certainly a device that you should consider if you’re thinking of splashing out of a no-holds-barred, flagship handset.

