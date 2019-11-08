Oppo Reno 3 leak points to 5G, 60MP camera and very fast charging

Specs for the Oppo Reno 3 have surfaced, showing that it will boast some very impressive flagship-rivalling specifications.

It’s not been long since the Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2z saw a release, but already we’ve seen leaked specs for next phone in the series leaked on Chinese social network site Weibo. Specs for the camera and screen look particularly impressive, but we’re still yet to learn when the phone will be released.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 has reportedly got a quadruple-camera led by a 60-megapixel main sensor. The remaining rear cameras have resolutions of 8-megapixels, 3-megapixels, and 2-megapixels, while the selfie camera is a 32-megapixel snapper. The screen is a 6.5-inch AMOLED affair with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and houses an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The internals are impressive too. The battery has a 4500mAh capacity, which can be recharged with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 735, has 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Significantly, it will also have 5G connectivity.

As for price, the 128GB version will cost ¥3,299 (~£368/$472), and the high-spec version will cost ¥3,599 (~£402/$514).

These specs, sourced by themrpc, have us excited for the next chapter in Oppo’s smartphone story — especially as we thought highly of the brand’s most recent releases. The Oppo Reno 2Z was the cheaper model of the two, and offers great value thanks to its big screen, premium-quality construction, and neat pop-up camera. Its pricier sibling, the Oppo Reno 2, shared many of the same positive traits and offered a real challenge to establish high-end smartphones.

But despite the number of sensors, we felt that photographic performance could stand to be improved on both handsets. The shortfalls in portrait mode and night-shooting showed that it wasn’t quite refined enough to challenge the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro or Google Pixel 4 — and we’re not massive fans of the ColorOS user interface either. So despite the specs appearing promising, we’ll have to test out the Oppo Reno 3 before delivering our verdict on its performance.

