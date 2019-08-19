Could the Oppo Reno 2 beat the Huawei P30 Pro’s impressive zoom?

The Huawei P30 Pro showcases an extraordinary camera capable of 5x optical zoom. But can the new Oppo Reno 2 snatch away its crown?

Oppo announced the release of its new handset via Twitter with a headline specification that was guaranteed to cultivate attention: a quadruple camera, capable of 20x zoom. Perhaps intentionally, the sequel manages exactly double the claimed enhancement of its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, while also adopting a far more sensible name.

But while the figure may sound more impressive than the 5x zoom offered by the P30 Pro, it’s important to note that Huawei’s flagship boasts lossless zoom, while some quality will presumably be lost when using Oppo’s digital zoom technology.

We rated the P30 Pro as “the best zoom available on any phone” — not to mention dubbing it overall as “the most multi-talented, versatile camera phone around”. Another device with impressive optics is the OnePlus 7 Pro, which can reach 3x lossless zoom and still offer impressive levels of detail.

The new handset will first arrive as an exclusive to India on August 28 and we have no news yet on when it will hit the UK market — but if it’s anywhere near as good as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, we hope it gets here sooner, rather than later. That device offered a formidable battery that consistently got us two days of life, while the Snapdragon 855 chip and 8GB of RAM teamed-up to deliver great performance.

The main selling point was, of course, the camera, which has seriously impressive levels of detail and versatility, while its unique front camera was incorporated into an innovative pop-up wedge design. The few complaints we had addressed included a lack of wireless charging and IP rating, along with the heavy-handed ColorOS interface. We hope that Oppo will have improved on these areas when its new phone hits the shelves.

