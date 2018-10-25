Oppo R19 render leak could offer massive OnePlus 7 design clues

The OnePlus 6T won’t be revealed until October 29, but the OnePlus 7 news mill is already churning at a fair old clip. First the company itself hinted the phone may be 5G-ready and now we may have a preview of a design that’ll put most fans in seventh heaven.

The hint comes in a somewhat roundabout way, through the leak of a phone made by another company. The render above, purportedly of the forthcoming OPPO R19, shows a full-screen display with no notch and a cutout hole for a single-lens selfie cam.

What does this have to do with the OnePlus 7, you ask? Well OPPO and OnePlus are owned by the same parent company; BBK Electronics in China. Given the all-but-officially-confirmed OnePlus 6T design closely follows the Oppo R17 smartphone, it’s reasonable to deduce that the R19 leak might give us a preview of the OnePlus 7.

Naturally, the render posted to Weibo (via T3) also shows an in-display fingerprint sensor, which OnePlus will introduce for the first time when it officially unveils the 6T at its New York event on Monday.

Related: Best smartphones

In another twist, we know those folks are proficient in the art of all-screen displays because Vivo NEX-5 (also part of the same parent company) offers a bezel-less device with a pop up selfie camera.

So when can we expect the OnePlus 7 to show its pretty, notch-free face? Well the OnePlus 6 launched in May 2018, so the company will probably stick to that timeline in 2019 also.

This sort-of preview does raise a dilemma for smartphone fans though. Buy the OnePlus 6T or give it another six months in the hope the full-screen era will be upon us.

Is the OnePlus 6T going to be a late show stealer when it comes to picking the best phone of 2018? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.