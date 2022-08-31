Oppo launches the Reno 8 series in Europe

Oppo has launched its Reno 8 series of smartphones in Europe, along with a handful of other technological treats.

The major tech manufacturer Oppo has revealed its Reno 8 series in Paris, while other products on show included the brand’s first tablet to be launched in Europe, and other IoT devices. Over 80 million Oppo Reno devices have already been sold worldwide, so the launch was much-anticipated.

Oppo Reno 8 series

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro leads the new line of mid-range smartphones, and Oppo has claimed particularly great things of its photographic abilities. Both the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro tote a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, but only the Pro can also boast of having the same MariSilicon X NPU that we’ve previously seen used to great effect on the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the brand’s flagship. The manufacturer claims that this should help deliver excellent video and night shooting results.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

What’s more, these devices both boast 4500mAh batteries that are supported by the brand’s proprietary 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging. Oppo claims that this should recharge 50% of the battery in “around 10 minutes”, but has also tried to put consumers’ minds at ease by claiming that despite this energetic charging process, the phones will keep 80% of their battery potential after 1,600 charging cycles (around 4 years).

The Oppo Reno Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, while the standard Reno 8 has the Dimensity 1300 SoC; both support 5G connectivity.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a starting price of £599, while the Reno 8 starts from £419. There’s also a Reno 8 Lite which will cost £319. All three devices will be available from 1st September.

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo’s first tablet in Europe was also revealed at the event. Named the Oppo Pad Air, it sports a 10.36-inch 2K display, while weighing only 440g and being 6.94mm thick. It’s also got a beefy 7100mAh battery onboard, which can apparently support 10 hours of continuous video-watching.

This device is priced at £239, and it will be available from 1st September via Amazon and directly from Oppo.

Oppo Band2

Alongside the phones and tablets, Oppo also unveiled the Oppo Band2, a fitness wearable, and a new black colour for the Oppo Enco X2 headphones. The former will cost £59.99 and will become available in November this year, while the latter costs £169 and will be available starting from September.