Oppo launches OHealth H1 health monitor and MariSilicon Y chip

Oppo has announced the OHealth H1 family health monitor, the new MariSilicon Y Bluetooth chip, and the Air Glass 2 AR glasses.

The Chinese brand is currently holding its annual Oppo Inno Day, where it’s showcasing a bunch of new products and innovations. One of those is the first to launch under its new OHealth healthcare sub-brand.

The OHealth H1 is a compact and light (just 95g) device that uses a suite of high-precision sensors and Oppo’s algorithms to monitor six key health metrics: blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature, and sleep tracking.

Besides this new OHealth H1 health tracker, Oppo has announced the brand new MariSilicon Y chip at Oppo Inno Day 2022. The chip is notable for introducing a Pro Bluetooth Pack that increases Bluetooth bandwidth by 50% compared to rival offerings.

The MariSilicon Y chip will have obvious benefits for any future Oppo smartphones and true wireless headphones. With Oppo’s URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power, the The MariSilicon Y can transmit 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth. That’s a first.

Elsewhere at Oppo Inno Day 2022, the company has showcased the new Oppo Air Glass 2. Its new lightweight (38g) AR glasses support phone calls, real time translation, location-based navigation, voice to text and more, all beamed onto the lenses of an ordinary-looking pair of glasses.

Featuring what Oppo describes as “the world’s first SRG-diffractive waveguide lens”, the Oppo Air Glass 2’s lenses support vision correction for those with prescriptions.

We’re expecting to receive more exciting announcements from the Oppo brand over the coming days, including some new foldable smartphones. Stay tuned for more.