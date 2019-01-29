Oppo officially launches in the UK: Prices, phones and release revealed

Having been a mainstay in the Chinese and European markets for ages now, Oppo has finally officially launched in the UK. Bringing a number of phones with it.

Joining Xiaomi, which properly launched in the UK late last year, Oppo has detailed its plan for entering the UK market. This includes bringing a selection of its latest devices to the UK in a partnership with Carphone Warehouse and Currys. It also teased we’ll hear more about its 5G plans at MWC 2019.

The first device, and arguably the most exciting, is the Oppo RX17 Pro. This mid-range flagship boasts a design that closely mimics the OnePlus 6T with a dewdrop notch, in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 6.

Powering the RX17 Pro is a Snapdragon 710 chipset, there’s 128GB storage and Oppo’s super-fast SuperVOOC 50w charging. Another interesting addition is the 3D camera on the back, which works similarly to the version on the Honor View 20.

We’ve already spent plenty of time with the RX17 Pro, giving it 3.5/5 in our in-depth review. We said: “The Oppo RX17 Pro is a solid phone from Oppo. It looks smart, modern and, unlike some previous Oppo models, isn’t weird or a tech try-hard; it’s the ideal device for its first foray in the UK market.”

In our verdict we summed the phone up by saying, “It’s a good phone, but the more powerful, lower-cost OnePlus 6T is better.”

You’ll be able to pick up the Oppo RX17 Pro for £549, with pre-orders at Carphone Warehouse and Currys starting today (January 29).

Sitting above the RX17 Pro is the Oppo Find X. The is Oppo’s flagship and comes with a quirky sliding design. The Find X offers a pop-up 3D ‘stealth’ camera, Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and a roomy 3730mAh battery.

Again, we’ve already fully reviewed the Oppo Find X and scored it 3.5/5. We said: “If you want to pick up one of the most interesting smartphones to date, then the Oppo Find X is the device for you. For the most part, Oppo plays by the book with the internals, but that’s resulted in solid flagship-class performance that will hopefully stand the test of time.”

The Oppo Find X will cost £799 and is, again, available from Carphone Warehouse and Currys.

Finally, Oppo is also offering the RX17 Neo. A more budget-orientated device with a £319 price and a design akin to the RX17 Pro. It lacks the SuperVOOC charging and in-display fingerprint sensor of the Pro, but packs a 25MP front camera and dual sensors on the back.

