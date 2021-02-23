Oppo is the latest to tease true wireless, over-the-air charging

Both wired and wireless smartphone charging speeds continue their upward trajectory in 2021, but would you be ok with sacrificing that speed for freedom from the cable or charging pad?

Last month Xiaomi demonstrated its over-the-air wireless charging concept and now local rival Oppo is teasing its vision for the future of true-wireless charging.

During MWC Shanghai 2021 (which is hosting in-person clientele, but that’s another story for another time), Oppo unveiled its Wireless Air Charging Tech.

While Xiaomi promises to beam its charging tech across an entire room, Oppo’s appears a little more imminently plausible. By hovering the phone above the wireless charging pad, the phone is still able to receive charge at 7.5w over a short distance of 10cm or less.

The video, even shows the concept working if the phone is tilted in various directions. That of course, would be handy if you wanted to actually look at your phone. Featured within the teaser video is Oppo’s rollable Oppo X concept, which was announced late last year.

Xiaomi’s planned tech would be able to deliver 5W of power around the room, using a base station, but has greater range. The new tech uses a base station containing 144 antennas, which can transfer energy to the phone using a “extremely narrow millimetre-wide beam” capable of transmitting continuous 5W charging (within a few metres) to a compatible smartphone.

Xiaomi explained: “The core technology of Xiaomi’s remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission. Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.”

The tech comes as the likes of Apple’s MagSafe tech breaks new ground for wireless charging on iOS, while Android manufacturers push towards 65W wireless charging. Will the added flexibility be worth sacrificing these speed gains?