Oppo Find X8 will have an iPhone 16 Camera Control-like shutter button

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Oppo has revealed that its soon-to-be-unveiled Find X8 flaship phone will arrive with a multifunctional camera shutter button that will sound awfully familiar to iPhone fans.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese manufacturer detailed the button, which mimics the physical positioning and the functionality of the iPhone 16’s Camera Control almost exactly.

The video, which has been ripped and posted to YouTube (via 9to5Google) shows a button that can be pressed to launch the camera app, pressed again to take a photo, and swiped to zoom in and out on a subject.

It’ll also work underwater, Oppo says, which gets around having to use the touchscreen to open the camera when taking submarinal photos and videos.

Apple hasn’t spoken about the possibility of using the Camera Control button when underwater, and I haven’t tested it on my iPhone 16 Pro Max either!

The Oppo Find X8 series is likely to be revealed before the end of the year and could go on sale at the beginning of next year, if precedent established by the Find X7 series last year plays out again.

We already know the phone will be the first to pack the brand new flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, which is built on TSMC’s 3nm process.

Benchmarking scores show a huge improvement over its predecessor, the 9300. There’s a 35% improvement to single core scores and 28% to multi-core CPU scores. They hit 3055 and 9600 respectively in Geekbench 6.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has 2229 single core and 6853 multi core scores in our tests using Geekbench 6, it appears the Find X8 will be an absolute Android powerhouse.

