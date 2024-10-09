Oppo Find X8 to debut brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Oppo has confirmed its forthcoming Find X8 series of smartphones will be the first to benefit from the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship processor in territories around the world.

The next-generation flagship Android phone from Oppo is yet to be fully revealed (the image above is the Find X7 Ultra) and may not be before the end of the year. However, now we know all about the ultra-powerful, fully-integrated chipset that’ll underpin the experience.

The Find X7, which launched in January 2024, offered the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 4nm chip so it makes sense the next generation will carry that chip’s natural successor, which is now build on a new generation of the TSMC 3nm process.

So what can Oppo fans expect from the new CPU? For starters, it offers a second-generation All Big Core design built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture. It’s 40% more efficient with a total of 29.1 billion transistors and a new Arm Cortex X925 core, as well as three Cortex X4 and four Cortex A720 cores.

Benchmarking scores show a 35% improvement to single core scores and 28% to multi-core CPU scores. They hit 3055 and 9600 respectively in Geekbench 6. Considering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has 2229 single core and 6853 multi core scores in our tests using Geekbench 6, it appears the Find X8 will be an absolute Android powerhouse.

There’s also a 12-core Immortalis G925 GPU which includes a 41% faster peak performance, 40% faster ray tracing and is 44% more efficient overall.

MediaTek is also chucking in an 8th-gen 890 NPU for what MediaTek is calling “industry-leading AI performance”. it has a performance core and a flexible core, as well as support for hi-res video generation and 70% faster performance from large language model prompts. It’s 35% more efficient than the previous generation SoC.

Beyond the raw power, there’s support for recording HDR video throughout the zoom range of the camera hardware, and support for Wi-Fi 7 thanks to a new 4nm Wi-Fi Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3Gbps data rates.

We’ll have more on the Oppo Find X8 when the Chinese manufacturer decides to make the phone officially official, but the chipset alone has us pumped for this release.