Oppo Find X6 confirmed for March 21 reveal

Oppo has confirmed that it will be announcing its next flagship phone series, the Oppo Find X6, on March 21.

Announcing the announcement? If you’re surprised at the concept, you haven’t been paying attention to the smartphone market in recent times. It’s fairly common to confirm the name and even some key details concerning a phone ahead of a full unveiling.

In this case, Oppo has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to confirm that the Oppo Find X6 series with get its “world premiere” (via machine translation) on March 21.

According to the post, the Oppo Find X6 series will “Start a new era of mobile images”, indicating that the camera will be a prominent component. We’ve heard it claimed that the Oppo Find X6 will follow the lead of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro in featuring a 1-inch Sony IMX989 image sensor.

The manufacturer has included a tiny video snippet showing a zoomed-in view of a camera module, presumably belonging to the flagship Oppo Find X6 Pro. It’s looking very industrial and, well, ‘Pro’. We also see it surrounded by a leather-effect finish on the rear camera, which adds to the retro camera vibe.

Recent weeks have yielded a leaked image of one of the Find X6 phone’s camera modules, courtesy of tipster Ice Universe.

Rumour has it there could be three phones in the series, with two of those being Pro variants. Xiaomi does something similar, with this year set to bring both the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, as well as the plain Xiaomi 13.

While Xiaomi has its Leica partnership to call on, Oppo has a partnership with Hasselblad, so expect plenty of pro camera talk come March 21.

We liked last year’s Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured) rather a lot, praising its great screen and strong cameras, so we’re looking forward to seeing what Oppo has to offer next.