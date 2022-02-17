Oppo Find X5 Pro: All you need to know about the new flagship phone

Oppo is releasing a new flagship handset, the Find X5 Pro, so here’s all we know about it so far, along with information on how to watch the launch event.

Joining a busy launch season in early 2022, the Oppo Find X5 series is surely going to make big waves if it can live up to the reputation of its predecessors. We were highly impressed by the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 based on its brilliant screen, capable cameras, and ergonomic design — so we have high expectations for the new model (which incidentally skips the number 4 as it’s believed to be unlucky in China).

Here’s all we know about the Oppo Find X5 Pro so far — plus how to watch the launch event live.

The Oppo Find X5 series will be launched on 24 February 2022, at 11am GMT. This is just before MWC 2022.

You can watch the full launch event live as it happens through the embedded YouTube video above, so that you hear every announcement the minute that it’s made.

However, a few key specs of the new device have already been made public by the brand, just in order to whet your appetite for the big day — and we’ve come across plenty of interesting rumours too. So read on to learn what you can expect to see when the curtain rises on the Find X5.

Design

The Find X3 Pro has a distinctive design by virtue of its gently rounded curves, including on the camera bump, which set it apart from other phones and was both attractive to look at and helped it to feel very comfortable when held in the hand.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The new generation looks set to build on that legacy, with Oppo stating: “Featuring a futuristic design and an ultra-hard, true ceramic back, the Find X5 Pro achieves clean, modern sophistication while creating a surface texture that reduces fingerprints and follows a perfectly smooth, uniform incline to gently cushion the camera module.”

Camera

In an official press release, Oppo has said that the camera will offer “unrivalled night shooting capabilities”, basing this claim on the capabilities of the MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit, which can apparently “take quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance.”

But a massive leak gave us far greater insight on what to expect from the snappers — though it was arguably disappointing news.

According to a leaked spec sheet, the Find X5 Pro will have 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras, along with a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor; in other words, the exact same camera set-up as the Find X3 Pro. While it worked very well, we were still hoping that there would be some improvements to the system for the new model.

Screen and Specs

The screen was one of the greatest assets of the Find X3 Pro, and once again the X5 Pro seems set to be very similar in this area too. Rumours suggest it’ll come boasting a 6.7-inch QHD+ 1440p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s still likely to hold up as a good display given the likely price point of the device, but it’s a little underwhelming if there’s nothing new to join the series.

It’s the internals where we’re likely to see the biggest differences to the new series of phones from Oppo.

The brand has confirmed that the Pro version will be “powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor”, which it claims is “supercharged to handle the most demanding games and applications.” It’s exciting to see this top-of-the-line processor joining Oppo’s product line, and there could be yet more impressive hardware alongside that as well.

Announced back in June 2020, we’ve yet to see Oppo’s blistering 125W charger in action, but according to a recent rumour propagated on Chinese social network Weibo, it could make its bow on the Find X5 series, and would see the battery capacity topped up to full in a matter of just a few minutes.

Price

The Oppo Find X series of phones may pack terrific specifications, but these do come at a cost; don’t mistake it for a budget option by any means.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro came with a starting price of £1099, and even though there’s limited information on costs at this time, we’d expect to see its sequel sporting a similar price tag when it arrives.

What happened to the Oppo Find X4 series?

If you’re reading this article and feel slightly baffled by the jump from the X3 to the X5, then you’ll be relieved to hear that you haven’t lost the ability to count — there is a genuine, albeit irrational, explanation.

Oppo is a Chinese manufacturer, and in the company’s homeland the number four is considered unlucky by the superstitious because its pronunciation is similar to the word for “death”. That’s the same reason why OnePlus skipped the model 4 as well, going straight to the OnePlus 5 instead.