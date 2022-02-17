 large image

Oppo Find X5 Pro launch officially confirmed for February 24 launch

Jon Mundy

Oppo has revealed that it will be officially unveiling the Oppo Find X5 on February 24.

The company has sent out a press release confirming that its next big flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5, will be launched at a “global live stream event” held on Oppo’s YouTube channel on February 24, 2022 at 11:00 GMT.

It also shared a couple of fresh images of the phone over on the official Oppo Twitter account.

That represents official confirmation of the Oppo Find X5 name, incidentally. Last year’s model was the Oppo Find X3 Pro, but Chinese companies will often skip the unlucky number four in their product naming schemes (see too the non-existent OnePlus 4).

Oppo promises “world-first imaging experiences powered by the company’s custom MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unity (NPU). This chip will apparently enable the phone to master night-time recording, as well as real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance.

We also recently received confirmation that the Oppo Find X5 would benefit from Hasselblad’s singular colour turning, much like the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro.

Another thing we already knew was that the Oppo Find X5 would be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It’s not going to fall short of the rest of the 2022 flagship Android crowd on performance, that’s for sure.

More interesting is Oppo’s mention of its flagship’s design, which will incorporate an “ultra-hard, true ceramic back” with “a surface texture that reduces fingerprints”. We’re familiar with the phone’s distinctive gently bulging camera module from last year’s Find X3 Pro.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy
