Oppo Find X4 series could feature blisteringly fast 125W charger

Jon Mundy

The forthcoming Oppo Find X4 series will reportedly come with a 125W charger, which would make it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market.

We were big fans of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Neo, both of which bundled in rapid 65W wired chargers. Both stood in stark contrast to their iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 contemporaries, both of which feature much slower charging support and a lack of a charging brick in the box.

Now we’ve learned from tipster Digital Chat Station that Oppo is going even bigger for the follow ups. They claim, via Weibo, that the Oppo Find X4 Pro and Oppo Find X4 Neo (assuming Oppo sticks with the same naming scheme) will come with a 125W charger in the box.

We’ve recently seen the Xiaomi 11T Pro pack in a 120W charger, but this would nudge things along a little further. To give some indication of the kind of charging speeds we could expect from a 125W charger, the aforementioned Xiaomi 11T Pro could go from 0 to 100% in around 20 minutes.

Oppo actually announced its 125W Flash Charge standard back in July 2020. According to the company at the time, it’s capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery up to 41% in five minutes and fully in just 20.

That’s your lot for Oppo Find X4 specs for now. Suffice to say that when it landed in early 2021, the Oppo Find X3 Pro sported cutting edge specifications, and bold curved glass camera module design, and an ultra-wide sensor that was incredibly similar in quality to the main wide sensor.

If the Oppo Find X4 Pro isn’t unique to look at, with an eye-catchingly well equipped camera system, we’ll be very surprised.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

