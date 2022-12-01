 large image

Oppo Find N2 Flip video reveals new Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A video of the forthcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip compact foldable has leaked online, offering a glimpse at a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival.

Given that Oppo launched the original Find N in mid-December of last year, it always seemed likely that an Oppo Find N2 announcement was imminent. The case for such a thing has only strengthened with the reveal of a Weibo video (via TechGoing) showcasing a new Oppo foldable.

However, what’s notable here is that this isn’t a full-sized foldable like the original Find N, but rather a compact clamshell foldable – an Oppo Find N2 Flip, if you will. If the Oppo Find N was a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival, then the Oppo Find N2 Flip will evidently take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Oppo was rumoured to be working on a Galaxy Z Flip rival earlier this year, so this would appear to be that very product.

Image: Weibo

As for the (fairly low quality) video itself, the Find N2 Flip is housed in a bulky protective case in the video, likely intended to disguise the phone’s shape. Still, it’s pretty clear what it is.

Perhaps the most striking design element that can be seen is the Find N2 Flip’s external secondary display. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr (2022), this external external display takes on a vertical orientation, seemingly so as to properly mirror the content from the internal fold-out display.

Also in view is a dual camera system, which is rumoured to be a 50MP Sony IMX890 wide paired with an 8MP Sony IMX366 ultra-wide. We also get to see the main screen, which is rumoured to be a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED.

Other rumours suggest that the N2 Flip will be powered by a Dimensity 9000 chip, which is a suitably powerful component, and that it’ll pack a 4,300mAh battery (which is large for a clamshell foldable) with 44W charging.

Look for an official announcement at Oppo’s INNO Day 2022 event in mid-December.

